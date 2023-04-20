Dothan boys and girls soccer win area

The Dothan Wolves boys and girls soccer teams have their respective area crowns in hand and are looking to make big playoff runs.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves boys’ soccer team clinched the area crown on Tuesday after they defeated the Enterprise Wildcats.

The Wolves are 20-3-1 on the season...

With a little over a week before the first playoff game, They focus on fine tuning the fundamentals of their game.

The win gives the Wolves back-to-back area championships and a more favorable matchup come the first round of the playoffs.

“Really, important to me, just because it feels so good and because it sets us up for an easier first round,” said Julian Zlotea. “I mean, I never thought I would win state just because I didn’t know this program could get to that level, but if we win it senior year that’d be amazing, and I hope we do.”

“Our strength of schedule has helped us as well. Instead of having you know some teams that we’ll run through six, seven, nothing we’re playing some really tough teams, which has kind of gotten us ready for the later season, ready for these playoff games,” said Ty Powell. “We all really want to make it deep into playoffs and I think we can. I know we have some tough teams ahead of us, but I mean, if we play our game and we play, how we know how I think we can compete with just about anybody.”

The Wolves play May 1st at home.

The girls’ team has been unbeaten in area play with one matchup against the Enterprise Wildcats on Thursday.

The Wolves have been unstoppable in area play this year with a 7-0 record.

They have already clinched the area crown.

The lady Wolves are 14-5 on the season and are looking to make a run in the playoffs.

“We want to be state champions, but right now it’s just one game at a time and that starts with the first round. It starts now in practice and be really intense and have good practices in preparation for that,” said Caroline Ezzelo.

“We have a lot of team chemistry this year we’ve all been playing like the teams are pretty similar from last year,” said Dallas Pfister. “So, we all just have been playing a lot more with each other and I feel like our unity is just a lot better from last year. Just you want to play as hard as you can for everybody so we can make it as far as we can.”

The lady Wolves will also be at home on May 1st.

