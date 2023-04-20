DeSantis signs bill for death penalty reform

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis signed a bill to reform Florida’s death penalty statutes Thursday, joined by parents of the victims of the Parkland shooting.

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.

“Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida.”

A full look at this bill can be found here.

