DeSantis signs bill for death penalty reform

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to...
This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.(Office of Governor DeSantis)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis signed a bill to reform Florida’s death penalty statutes Thursday, joined by parents of the victims of the Parkland shooting.

This bill will reduce the number of jurors needed to give capital punishment from unanimous to a majority of eight out of twelve.

“Once a defendant in a capital case is found guilty by a unanimous jury, one juror should not be able to veto a capital sentence,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to sign legislation that will prevent families from having to endure what the Parkland families have and ensure proper justice will be served in the state of Florida.”

A full look at this bill can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here (updated frequently)
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

Latest News

FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of...
US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022, but still a ‘crisis’
All proceeds go towards things like legal needs, therapy, crime scene clean-up, and funeral...
Angel House annual charity golf tournament helps crime victims
Coley McCraney
Follow Day 2 of McCraney trial here (updated frequently)
Video from inside the bus shows the students' faces hitting the seats in front of them.
Bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes to ‘teach kids a lesson,’ video shows
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay