ALEA charges 4th suspect in Dadeville mass shooting

Johnny Letron Brown
Johnny Letron Brown(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A fourth suspect has been charged in the Dadeville mass shooting that left four dead and 32 others injured.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to the case. Much like the other suspects charged, Brown also faces four counts of reckless murder.

After announcing the first three arrests on Wednesday, ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said more arrests were to be expected.

“We very much have a plan and we’re trying to execute it in a way that’s gonna work for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Burkett said. “We’ve been very strategic.”

Special agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and local and federal partners established a Command Post at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville on Sunday and launched an extensive investigation using all available resources to process the scene, ALEA stated.

ALEA is still asking those in attendance at the party to come forward and provide information about what happened.

“We still truly believe that everybody that was at the venue that night has not come forward, and we have not had an opportunity to interview them,” Burkett said.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Those items can be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

