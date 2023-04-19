UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field

Woman's body found in a car on 5th Ave. N
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman’s body was found in a field in east Birmingham April 18. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

East Precinct Officers were called to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue North around 8:15 a.m. on a report of an abandoned vehicle. A caller said the blue four door sedan had been in the field for at least a day.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police said Birmingham Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who has information about the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

