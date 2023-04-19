Wiregrass 211 gives back to local volunteer fire fighters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sometimes, it is the smallest gestures that mean the most.

Tuesday evening, Wiregrass 211 and Chick-fil-A provided dinner for Houston County volunteer firefighters. In addition to the meal, a local business also provided desserts.

East Side Childcare children also drew a few pictures for the firefighters to hang up in their office.

When they serve the community in the capacity of firefighters, it’s amazing to see them volunteer and work their day jobs, in addition to that all to help the community and make it a stronger and safer community for everyone,” said Marc Cronin, contact central manager with Wiregrass 211.

Cronin and 211 wanted to show appreciation for the firefighters hard work and sharing their building with 211 so they can provide services at the highest level.

