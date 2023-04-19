Warm End To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Great weather continues with cool nights and warm days through the end of the week. We’ll see a cold front approach during the daybreak period Saturday with a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid and slightly cooler air will follow for the rest of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 85° 10%

SAT: A few showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 80° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.