Warm End To The Week
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Great weather continues with cool nights and warm days through the end of the week. We’ll see a cold front approach during the daybreak period Saturday with a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid and slightly cooler air will follow for the rest of the weekend.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 85° 10%
SAT: A few showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 40%
SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 80° 20%
WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 50%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.
