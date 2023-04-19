Warm End To The Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Great weather continues with cool nights and warm days through the end of the week. We’ll see a cold front approach during the daybreak period Saturday with a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid and slightly cooler air will follow for the rest of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 56°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 85° 10%

SAT: A few showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny.  Low: 54° High: 78° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 80° 20%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

