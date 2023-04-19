Wallace-Dothan nursing students achieve outstanding pass rates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Associate degree nursing students at Wallace Community College-Dothan have achieved an outstanding pass rate on their National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) exam for 2022.

According to a release from WCCD, the 152 nursing graduates in 2022 achieved a pass rate of 95.39%, which is the second highest such rate in the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) from last year.

The Alabama Board of Nursing commended Wallace-Dothan’s administration, faculty and staff for the 2022 scores, saying they “(maintained) high standards for quality in nursing education.” They also commended WCCD’s “contribution to the nursing profession.”

“Our Associate Degree Nursing program, along with each other program within the Health Sciences, aims to produce graduates who are highly qualified and able to step into the healthcare roles they seek to assume,” said Kathy Buntin, WCCD Health Sciences Associate Dean. “A program’s graduate pass rates should be a major factor in choosing a nursing program in which one wants to enroll, and the 2022 pass rate of the ADN program at Wallace exemplifies a quality that stands above others.

“Nationwide, first-time and total pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) have fallen to their lowest points in the last 10 years, but we are so very proud of the performance of our ADN graduates, both on their licensure exam and in the roles they play at our healthcare facilities.”

WCCD’s achievement also continued into increasing their numbers from 2021, which saw the ADN pass rate at 92.31%, a difference of 3.08%.

“This remarkable success has not been easily earned but with the dedicated faculty of the Associate Degree Nursing program and the students that are driven to learn to provide excellent, quality care to their patients, this milestone has been achieved,” said Dr. Jacqueline Spivey, WCCD Division Director, Associate Degree Nursing. “Our graduates are aware that nursing is a place that you can learn every day. It is also a place where you can make a difference in the lives of your patients with compassion and understanding. Our wonderful faculty prepare these students to face the challenges that they will encounter in nursing and this ever-changing healthcare environment.”

Wallace-Dothan’s Associate Degree Nursing program is fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), and has held that accreditation in full since 1978.

To learn more about Wallace-Dothan’s nursing program and other programs offered by the college, as well as to apply for admission, visit wallace.edu.

