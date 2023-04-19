Sunny again this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Not as cool this morning to start you out, this afternoon will be another sunny one. Temperatures today will reach the middle 80s for highs but the humidity will still be lower so it won’t feel awful outside. Tomorrow will be warmer than today with humidity creeping up a little bit. Our next chance of rain will come in early in the day on Saturday the chance of severe weather looks low but we will keep an eye on it over the next few days. A little cooler to end the weekend and start next week with rain chances returning by Tuesday.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 54°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SAT: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 51° High: 81° 20%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 81° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, April 18, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warm Days Ahead
Color The Weather 04-18-23
Color The Weather 04-18-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-18-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-18-23