Sunny again this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Not as cool this morning to start you out, this afternoon will be another sunny one. Temperatures today will reach the middle 80s for highs but the humidity will still be lower so it won’t feel awful outside. Tomorrow will be warmer than today with humidity creeping up a little bit. Our next chance of rain will come in early in the day on Saturday the chance of severe weather looks low but we will keep an eye on it over the next few days. A little cooler to end the weekend and start next week with rain chances returning by Tuesday.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 54°. Winds E 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SAT: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 51° High: 81° 20%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 81° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 78° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

