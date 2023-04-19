Special visit for the Boys & Girls Club of Ozark

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Army personnel from Fort Novosell paid a special visit today to the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark.

The kids got to sit in a utility helicopter and learn about all the bells and whistles.

A flight instructor also talked to them about what it’s like to fly.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark says their partnership with Fort Novosel is important for kids to see.

