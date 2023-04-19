Press conference on Dadeville shooting to be held Wednesday morning

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in conjunction with multiple local and federal partners, has scheduled a joint press conference on the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday. WSFA will carry it live on air and online.

Participants will include the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’
Zo and Sammi Chipman holding their baby, Ridge, after he was sent home from day care on Friday...
Day care sends baby home with wrong parent, family says

Latest News

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed
Ross Clark Circle paving April 19-20 on the service road between McDonald's and Chick-fil-A.
Ross Clark Circle paving April 19-20
Alabama representatives have passed a bill that requires high school students to complete a...
Alabama House passes bill requiring high school financial literacy courses
Local first responders rewarded with dinner from Wiregrass 211.
Wiregrass 211 gives back to local volunteer fire fighters
Opening arguments Wednesday in McCraney case
Opening arguments Wednesday in McCraney case