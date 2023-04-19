New eye in the sky for BCSO

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new eye in the sky for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The $2.2-million helicopter is the newest asset on the force.

It can carry seven people and is rigged with hooks to carry buckets for firefighting.

It also has a thermal lens which allows pilots to see precisely both during the day and at night. From 2,000 feet and a mile away, pilots told us they are just about able to read an officer’s name tag on the ground.

“It’s going to certainly enhance our search capabilities, it’s going to enhance the safety of people in Bay County when we’re doing fugitive searches or even high-speed chases, or even patrolling the beach on red flag days,” Sergeant Kenneth Smiley, a pilot for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Bay County Commission approved the purchase of this helicopter from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in December.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.