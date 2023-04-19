Ivey awards $4.4M in grants to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced on Wednesday that a total of $4.4 million in grant money would be awarded to assist in weatherizing homes for low-income and elderly state residents.

According to the release, the grants will support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides funds to improve energy efficiency and safety for qualifying homes, with priority qualification given to those with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income households with children.

“Many low-income Alabama residents who struggle to pay higher utility bills could save money if their homes were more energy efficient,” said Ivey. “These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures which too often drive up energy costs.”

Among the 13 community agencies receiving the grants includes $528,009 awarded to Organized Community Action Program Inc., which serves the Wiregrass-area counties including Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Barbour, Covington, and Pike, as well as Bullock, Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes Counties.

Other agencies receiving grant awards includes:

$347,531 to Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Elmore, Macon, Perry, Russell and Shelby)

$147,911 to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa

$208,606 to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee)

$292,024 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc.

$562,525 to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Choctaw, Mobile and Washington)

$183,390 to Montgomery County Commission

$215,590 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston)

$816,205 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)

$199,309 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)

$355,437 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)

$243,355 to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne

$375,035 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)

“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in helping Alabama’s most-vulnerable residents through the Weatherization Assistance Program,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “The partnerships with these community agencies ensure that many underserved residents receive help in preparing their homes for the hottest part of the year with improvements that help them now and well into the future.”

As part of the work process for each home that qualifies for weatherization assistance, an energy audit will be performed to determine the most cost-efficient measures and improvements that can be made. Examples of this include the installation of extra insulation, sealing air leaks, repairs and tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units, and replacing incandescent light bulbs with those that are more high-efficiency. Each improvement will be made to both lower energy bills and reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

The ADECA grants will be made possible thanks to funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For additional information about the grants and contact information for the above mentioned state agencies, you can click here to read the release in full and for access to ADECA’s website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.