Houston Academy to host area softball tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A big area showdown between the Geneva Panthers and Houston Academy Raiders on Tuesday as the winner hosts the area tournament the last weekend in April.

In the top of the first, Geneva threatened as Makaley Boswell stole third and nobody was there to cover for the throw as she didn’t hesitate, she came home standing up to take a 1-0 lead.

Braya Hodges looked to help herself out. Bases were loaded and she hammered a ball out to center field. The Raiders hung crooked number up in the sixth. HA led 10-2 at that point and was well in control of this one.

In the top of the 7th, Geneva would rally. Boswell was at the plate, but Braya got her swinging on the high heat.

The Raiders beat the Panthers 10-2 and host the area tournament set to play next Friday.

“Our goal of course is back-to-back state championships. But you know once practice starts it’s all about fundamentals,” said HA head coach Sharon Cherry. “I have said from day one, three really good teams are going to get left at home that can beat a lot of people at regionals in our area.”

HA won the 3A state championship a season ago, Geneva finished as the runner up in 4A, Dale County finished fourth in 4A and two solid squads in Slocomb and Andalusia will battle it out in the area tournament at the Westgate Softball Complex.

