Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary

Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two brothers have been arrested and charged with first-degree insurance fraud.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Christopher Kelly and 25-year-old Hunter Kelly of Eufaula received $11,000 for the losses sustained during an alleged burglary in July 2020.

While investigating the burglary, investigators found the incident was staged, making the insurance claim a fraud.

The brothers were booked and taken to the Eufaula Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

Latest News

After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial
People have split reactions regarding Ashford coach Chase Carnley.
People divided over Ashford wheelchair coach controversy
EXPLAINER: Understanding the Dadeville mass shooting suspects’ reckless murder charges
In just 24 hours, a petition to get Coach Chase Carnley, a softball coach in a wheelchair, back...
People divided over wheelchair coach controversy
Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation