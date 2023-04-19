Day 3 of McCraney murder trial underway

Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee and Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The suspected killer of two Dothan teens is on trial in Ozark with opening arguments expected Wednesday.

McCraney is charged with shooting JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999 and leaving their bodies in their car’s trunk.

News4 will be updating this report throughout the trial. Check back often.

Watch JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders here.

