Alabama man killed in Ohio plane crash

(Associated Press)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ohio. (WAFF) - Two people are dead, including a man from Alabama, after a small plane crashed in central Ohio on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near an airport in London, Ohio nearly 30 minutes west of Columbus. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near the approach end of runway 27 at 6:20 p.m.

Officials say the plane was in the air for just over an hour before it crashed.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 60-year-old Malik Naseem of Jasper, Alabama and 43-year-old Mohammad Ashraf of Columbus, Ohio.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Coley McCraney in a Dale County Courtroom on April 19, 2023
Here’s what’s happening at the McCraney trial
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Juror doesn’t show up, McCraney trial delayed

Latest News

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Jurors heard from family members of two Dothan teens murdered 24 years ago during the first day...
Testimony, juror disqualified in McCraney trial
family speaks out
‘It’s not fair’: Cousin of Dadeville shooting victim speaks out
New Alabama Visitation Law
Gov. Kay Ivey signs healthcare visitation bill into law
After officers retrieved Adrian Brooks (pictured) from his job in another county, Dale County...
McCraney juror arrested after he didn’t come to trial