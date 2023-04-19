Alabama House passes bill requiring high school financial literacy courses

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama representatives have passed a bill that requires high school students to complete a course related to personal financial management before graduation.

According to the bill, the class would include how to balance a checkbook and a banking account. It would also include things like how to take out a loan, basic principles of money management, personal insurance policies and how to compute interest rates.

“If you remember we unanimously passed a resolution challenging Treasure Boozer to develop and work toward financial literacy. This is this bill. This is not just math skills but these are life skills,” Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Madison County, said.

Students who enter 9th grade in the 2024-2025 school year would be impacted. Whitt says the lessons would be implemented into classes that already exist.

The bill now heads to the Alabama Senate for consideration.

