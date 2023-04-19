Alabama Hospital Association praises response to Dadeville mass shooting

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the event of a mass shooting, healthcare staff must quickly prepare for an influx of patients in their emergency room.

Hospitals in Alabama have protocols in place so that when disaster strikes, they are ready to respond.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says every state hospital has a plan in place for the kind of disaster that unfolded in Dadeville.

“Unfortunately, we’ve gotten very good at managing injuries that likely would have only been seen on the battlefield,” Dr. Williamson said.

Williamson says Lake Martin Community Hospital did a phenomenal job responding to what no hospital staff should ever have to witness.

“They stabilized the patients, they transferred the patients, the patients then got to the right place and got definitive care,” Williamson said.

The rural hospital treated over a dozen of the 32 people injured in a mass shooting at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.

“It’s very traumatic in a healthcare setting, in an emergency room setting, when you have one gunshot wound come through, but when you have 15, and they’re all teenagers, our staff has been through a lot,” said Ivy Creek Healthcare Marketing Director Heidi Smith.

Williamson says a hospital’s disaster, triage, and emergency plan will vary based on the capacity and capabilities of each facility.

Hospitals with trauma surgeons and trauma teams available are usually able to treat patients fully. Still, in some cases, a hospital might only be able to keep patients comfortable with fluids until they can be triaged in another facility.

Six of the Lake Martin Community Hospitals victims were able to be treated and released. However, nine needed to be taken to larger hospitals.

“It demonstrates that having connections between hospitals, having plans that they’ve exercised, it does work,” Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson added that multiple gunshot victims could put a strain on resources – especially blood. Just one gunshot patient can require a significant amount of blood. And with a consistent shortage, he urges people in the community to give – to help save a life and replenish what was lost.

Of the victims treated at Lake Martin Community Hospital, four were sent to Georgia, three were sent to Baptist South in Montgomery, and another two were sent to Birmingham.

