The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - One person’s testimony could be so powerful that it persuades jurors to find suspected killer Coley McCraney not guilty.

That potential witness is McCraney himself, who would fiercely deny he is a killer.

He would tell jurors that he only had sexual contact with JB Beasley, who died with her best friend, Tracie Hawlett, in 1999. The 17-year-olds were shot.

Police in 2019 charged McCraney after tests found his DNA on Ms. Beasley’s body, essentially the foundation of his murder charges.

But taking the stand comes with dangerous risks.

Lead prosecutor Steve Marshall is no courtroom slouch—a successful district attorney before becoming Alabama’s attorney general.

In rigorous cross-examination, he would put McCraney through hours of grueling testimony to discredit his story, likely claiming no evidence suggests he and Beasley had met before the night of the crimes.

And he would probably ask why, if he is not guilty, didn’t come forward after the deaths.

As for defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison, they have yet to reveal whether McCraney will testify.

They will likely decide at the last minute because he would be among the final witnesses in this case.

