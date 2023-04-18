Warm Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our weather pattern is gradually turning warmer as the week progresses under sunny skies. We’re tracking our next rain-maker, due to arrive Saturday morning in the form of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for a period at that point, with cooler and drier air to follow through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 70° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

