Warm Days Ahead
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Our weather pattern is gradually turning warmer as the week progresses under sunny skies. We’re tracking our next rain-maker, due to arrive Saturday morning in the form of a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for a period at that point, with cooler and drier air to follow through the weekend.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°. Winds light SE.
EXTENDED
THU: Sunny. Low: 54° High: 86° 0%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%
SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 60%
SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 70° 5%
MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 72° 5%
TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
