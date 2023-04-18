Troy University’s Dothan campus host annual health fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University’s Dothan campus hosted its annual health and wellness fair.

The fair which was open to the public, gave people access to wellness sources in the wiregrass. The Wiregrass United Way 211, The Center for Vain Restoration, and Houston County Chiropractic were featured at the fair.

Each organization gave out information about their services and answered questions.

The fair provided need-to-know information about wellness that those in attendance can share with others.

The campus at Dothan also features a walking trail that could benefit people’s health and wellness. The trail is open to the public.

