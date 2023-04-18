Troy University to hold Donate Life event

Troy University
Troy University(Troy University)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - April is Donate Life Month and Troy University’s School of Nursing and College of Health and Human Services will hold an event to commemorate.

On Wednesday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. people can gather on the main quad outside John R. Lewis Hall.

The event will feature Health and Humans Services Dean Dr. John Garner, living donor and lecturer in Troy’s Art and Design department Dr. Kelly Berwager, and Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins.

Following the speeches, a flag commemorating Donate Life Month will be presented.

Just before the event, students from the College of Health and Human Services will hand out information about organ donation on the quad and offering the opportunity for those who are interested in being an organ donor.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231

Latest News

Boys and Girls club partners with Fort Novosel
Special visit for the Boys & Girls Club of Ozark
library
Ashford Library to relocate
Jury seated in McCraney case, testimony begins tomorrow
Jury seated in McCraney case testimony begins tomorrow
Viewer reaction to Ashford coach no longer allowed to pitch
Viewer reaction to Ashford coach no longer allowed to pitch