Troy University to hold Donate Life event

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - April is Donate Life Month and Troy University’s School of Nursing and College of Health and Human Services will hold an event to commemorate.

On Wednesday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. people can gather on the main quad outside John R. Lewis Hall.

The event will feature Health and Humans Services Dean Dr. John Garner, living donor and lecturer in Troy’s Art and Design department Dr. Kelly Berwager, and Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins.

Following the speeches, a flag commemorating Donate Life Month will be presented.

Just before the event, students from the College of Health and Human Services will hand out information about organ donation on the quad and offering the opportunity for those who are interested in being an organ donor.

