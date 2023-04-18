Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Imagine being told you cannot do something because you are in a wheelchair.

Six years ago, Chase Carnley had to be bound to a wheelchair following a car accident.

His wheels wouldn’t keep him from coaching however, as he coached baseball for multiple years and started coaching 8U softball this year. Carnley even pitched to his team for their first five games of the season in this coach-pitch league.

After a complaint was received to Dixie Softball, Carnley was asked to watch his team from the dugout for the safety of the players.

“We have other coaches that obviously can pitch, but it encouraged me to get out and be able to pitch to those girls, and those girls believe in me enough to get out there and give them the best position to succeed,” said Carnley.

According to Dixie Softball President Obie Evans, “The reason why no one is allowed to pitch from a wheelchair while on the pitcher’s mound is for the safety of the players.”

Evans also stated there is no specific rule in Dixie Softball’s rules that specifically prohibits a coach in a wheelchair, but urged safety being of the utmost importance in the league.

Ashford’s City Attorney Bart Boothe also released a statement regarding the matter saying he understands Carnley’s desire to pitch but due to the safety of both him and the players, that is a risk they are not willing to take.

With all of that in mind, Carnley and other coaches on staff could not recall a time in which an injury had occurred due to Carnley being in a wheelchair on on the field.

“The benefits and positive vibes that come from having him out there as a pitcher, way outweighs anything negative that could come from it,” said Whitney Ingram Maze, a coach alongside Carnley.

Monday evening, Carnley watched his team play from the bench, doing the best to rally the girls on the team, but both coaching staffs involved in the game missed Carnley’s presence on the field.

“Tonight was kind of a bummer that he wasn’t out there,” said Headland softball coach Evan Kohen. “It changed the whole structure of the game in our opinion. We support him and hope the best for him.”

Though he’s been revoked pitching rights, Carnley says he will continue to fight for his rights and will continue to pray that this will all work out.

“I’m not going to stop here,” said Carnley. “I feel it is only right that I am eligible to get out there and coach just like any other coach.”

One of the Ashford coaches mentioned filing a formal complaint, saying this incident is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

