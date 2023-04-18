Providence defeats Headland on senior night

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Senior night at Providence Christian Monday.

The Eagles honored four seniors as they take on the top ranked team in 5a in the Headland Rams.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Providence scores as Chance smith put a charge into a ball as it got behind the right fielder.

Two runs scored and Smith came in as the ball went into the dugout. The Eagles took a 3-1 lead.

A few batters later, Chapel Stickler put a charge into a ball into deep center field. It one hopped the wall AS John Martin Byrd scored. The Eagles extended the lead to 4-1 and Chapel broke out the dance moves after the double.

Headland looked nod things up. Mason Steele singled into right field and two runs scored. The ball got passed the right fielder and in came another run as Headland retook the lead. Steele ended up at third.

Rams were not able to hang on as the Eagles won it 9-8 in eight innings.

