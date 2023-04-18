Pet of the Week: Charming Calisto

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a new furry friend, the Dothan City Animal Shelter may have a special cat for you in this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Calisto. She is a 3-year-old black and white, domestic medium hair cat.

A special thing about Calisto is that she is blind so she would need a home with people that can take their time with her.

According to Melissa Gideon at the Dothan City Animal Shelter, her disability doesn’t keep her from living a normal life.

She is litter box trained due to her still being able to smell where it is. Gideon said she is very content is lounging and cuddling as well.

If you are interested in finding out more about Calisto or interested in adoption, or you would like to make a food donation, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.