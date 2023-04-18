Jury chosen to determine McCraney murder case

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After two slow and agonizing days, a jury will decide if Coley McCraney murdered two Dothan teens.

The 7 man, 7 woman jury will hear opening arguments on Wednesday morning, 24 years after the shootings JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Slower than expected questioning of jurors coupled with a broken air conditioning system that sent jurors home early Monday contributed to the selection process going deep into Tuesday afternoon.

A lengthy trial had been anticipated, with deliberations expected mid-next week. However, this could change if the testimony takes place this Saturday and Monday, a state holiday.

Police charged McCraney in 2019 after DNA implicated him.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Watch JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders here.

