Jury chosen to determine McCraney murder case

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After two slow and agonizing days, a jury will decide if Coley McCraney murdered two Dothan teens.

The 7 man, 7 woman jury will hear opening arguments on Wednesday morning, 24 years after the shootings JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Slower than expected questioning of jurors coupled with a broken air conditioning system that sent jurors home early Monday contributed to the selection process going deep into Tuesday afternoon.

A lengthy trial had been anticipated, with deliberations expected mid-next week. However, this could change if the testimony takes place this Saturday and Monday, a state holiday.

Police charged McCraney in 2019 after DNA implicated him.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

