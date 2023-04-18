Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts

Vanguard: Median 401(k) balance is $33,472
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - An estimated 24 million 401(k) accounts holding approximately $1.35 trillion in assets are believed to have been forgotten according to Capitalize, an online 401(k) rollover platform.

Each year millions of Americans change jobs, leaving behind an old 401(k) at their old job and picking up a new one at their current employer.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said while you can always roll the money from your previous plan into your new account, you could also just leave that money where it is and let it grow.

Dale added that if your new company doesn’t have a 401(k), you could open a Roth IRA and roll your old account into it.

“So [a Roth IRA] is an individual retirement account that you do not need an employer to have that type of retirement account,” Dale said.

If you are considering opening a Roth IRA or keeping multiple retirement accounts, Dale said to consider the fees for the plans.

“You’ve got to just make sure if you’ve got multiple retirement accounts that you are taking care of everything and that you’re keeping things like your beneficiaries up to date, contact information up to date as well,” Dale said.

Dale recommended contacting a financial advisory if you feel you need help deciding which option is best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida

Latest News

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
Fighting rages in Sudan hours after cease-fire was to begin
FILE - A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to...
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
Andrew Lester was taken into custody Tuesday, April 18, after surrendering to law enforcement.
Man charged with shooting Black teen who went to wrong address bonds out after surrendering
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Son confronts mom, testifies in doomsday plot murder trial