Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant

FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday. The singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press and ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner’s report said Tuesday.

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead at age 34 in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5, the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

The sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report says is “a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners,” which “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

The two substances made him incapacitated in the tub, and caused the drowning, the report said.

The autopsy was performed the day after Carter’s death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida

Latest News

Library set to move into old Midsouth Bank building in the heart of Ashford.
Ashford library to relocate to new building in coming years.
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
fair
Troy University’s Dothan campus host annual health fair
A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment