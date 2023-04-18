Blakely woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely woman has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty after a police investigation, per the Blakely Police Department.

Tammy Patterson, 60, is currently in the Early County Jail after receiving eight charges of cruelty to animals.

Police said they first became aware of possible abuse after receiving a tip on April 12.

An investigation allegedly then found evidence of “unsanitary conditions, inadequate shelter, food and water,” according to Blakely police.

Police then went to Patterson’s home on S. Church Street and arrested her.

A volunteer organization was on scene to help the multiple dogs and cats found.

The Atlanta Humane Society is also helping find new homes for the animals. Blakely police said that all the dogs have been either relocated to new homes or have homes to go to.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.