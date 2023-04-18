Blakely woman charged with 8 counts of animal cruelty

Tammy Patterson, 60, is currently in the Early County Jail after receiving eight charges of...
Tammy Patterson, 60, is currently in the Early County Jail after receiving eight charges of cruelty to animals.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely woman has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty after a police investigation, per the Blakely Police Department.

Tammy Patterson, 60, is currently in the Early County Jail after receiving eight charges of cruelty to animals.

Police said they first became aware of possible abuse after receiving a tip on April 12.

An investigation allegedly then found evidence of “unsanitary conditions, inadequate shelter, food and water,” according to Blakely police.

Police then went to Patterson’s home on S. Church Street and arrested her.

A volunteer organization was on scene to help the multiple dogs and cats found.

The Atlanta Humane Society is also helping find new homes for the animals. Blakely police said that all the dogs have been either relocated to new homes or have homes to go to.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Softball coach Chase Carnley asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore for...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching, parents and coaches upset
Coley McCraney
The witness who could set McCraney free…or doom him
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida

Latest News

Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Jury chosen to determine McCraney murder case
Dothan's Big Book Sale continues through April 23.
Dothan's Big Book Sale continues
Our new furry friend for this week's Pet of the Week is Charming Calisto. She is a 3 year old...
Pet of the Week: Charming Calisto
Talking Under the Oaks event in Downtown Headland
Talking Under the Oaks event in Downtown Headland Square