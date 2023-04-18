Ashford library to relocate to new building in coming years.

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The library in Ashford is preparing for a new home.

The Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority recently donated the old MidSouth Bank building along 5th street to the library system, and it will become the new home of the Ashford branch.

“The location right in the middle of downtown Ashford is a fantastic one,” said Library Director Chris Warren. “We’re close to government buildings. We’re close to schools. We’re close to downtown businesses, and the library can be a part of the heart of the community.”

The bank building will have to undergo some renovations before becoming the home of readers. There is a center wall that will be removed, making the building more open and many of the offices will be cleared to make room for library programs.

Warren says the current branch building has been pushed to the limit.

“The current facility is also over 50 years old, and it’s also pretty crowded,” said Warren. “We’ve used every square foot in that building to fit a shelf or whatever we can.”

“The new facility is a little bit larger. It gives us a lot more flexibility in terms of collection space and also gives us more opportunities for programs.”

The opportunity to move the library has lit a fire under the library board and has many excited for what a new building can do for a library.

“We think this could be real evidence for how a rural library in Ashford can feel just as state of the art, just as welcoming and really just as awesome as the two libraries we have in Dothan,” said Warren.

The library is expected to move into its new home in two years.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.