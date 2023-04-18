Another cool morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Another cool start this morning so you might want to grab the jacket. Sunny skies again this afternoon with highs warming into the lower 80s for highs, sunshine will stick around for the rest of the week. Watching our next cold front that will move in Saturday right now it doesn’t look like we will see severe weather but we will keep an eye on it. Cool air moves in behind the front with highs in the lower 70s to start off next week and the Sunday overnight low of 43° would tie the record low.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light & variable 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SAT: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 47° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 1-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231
Investigators say deputies found a body left burning in an open field in Hillsborough County,...
Body found burning in field in Florida
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Harvest Church Founding Pastor Ralph Sigler enters a Houston County courtroom on April 12, 2023.
Harvest Church, Methodist lawyers spar in lively court hearing

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, April 17, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Gorgeous Weather Ahead!
Color The Weather 04-17-23
Color The Weather 04-17-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-17-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-17-23