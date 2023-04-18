Another cool morning

SYNOPSIS - Another cool start this morning so you might want to grab the jacket. Sunny skies again this afternoon with highs warming into the lower 80s for highs, sunshine will stick around for the rest of the week. Watching our next cold front that will move in Saturday right now it doesn’t look like we will see severe weather but we will keep an eye on it. Cool air moves in behind the front with highs in the lower 70s to start off next week and the Sunday overnight low of 43° would tie the record low.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 81°. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light & variable 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SAT: AM rain, partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 47° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 1-3 ft

