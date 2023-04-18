AMEA Members announce 2023 scholarship winners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Municipal Electric Authority announces the recipients of their 2023 AMEA Scholarship Program including students from Dothan.

Forty (40) high school seniors will enroll in a four-year college/university, community college, and/or vocational school in Alabama this year with help from the Alabama Municipal Authority (AMEA) and its members through the 2023 AMEA Scholarship Program.

Each of the 40 scholarship recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a total of $100,000 awarded in this year’s program. AMEA received 138 scholarship applications in the 2023 program.

Since 1992, AMEA and its Members have provided over $3 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA Members.

To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA Member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.

This year’s AMEA Scholarship Program recipients from Dothan include:

Angelyse Denae Hanna, Northside Methodist Academy

Dothan Maxwell Everett Hawker, Houston Academy

Whitman Turner Rikard, Providence Christian School

Michael Steven Shivers, Jr., Providence Christian School

“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark, Jr., AMEA President & CEO. “That’s why we, along with our Members, support education initiatives, like the AMEA Scholarship Program, that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”

AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve approximately 350,000 customers in the cities of Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, Foley, Lafayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.

