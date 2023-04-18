ALEA: Total number of injuries rises to 32 in Dadeville shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed Monday afternoon that the total number of individuals injured during Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party has increased to 32.

The number of deceased individuals remains at four.

A vigil was held Tuesday morning for the Dadeville shooting victims at Elmore Community Hospital.

WATCH THE VIGIL HERE:

Special agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting, according to a press release from ALEA.

Authorities say special agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns.

Investigators are still processing the evidence and completing interviews in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this incident, contact SBI’s Crime information hotline at 1-800-392-8011 or email at sbi.investigations@alea.gov or contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP or at www.215stop.com.

