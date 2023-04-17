A third of jurors summoned for McCraney trial show up for court

Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Suspected killer Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - About 100 of 300 summoned for jury duty in Coley McCraney’s murder trial showed up on Monday morning. Judicial officials hope that 14 of those will be chosen, something not accomplished during McCraney’s first trial.

Of those mailed summonses, nearly half had been excused by last week for various reasons, and only about 60 percent of those remaining on the list reported for duty.

McCraney faces Capital Murder charges in the 1999 shootings of 17-year-old high school students JB Beasley and Tracy Hawlett, with police arresting him after DNA implicated McCraney 20 years later.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, the lead prosecutor in this complex case, with the help of staff, toted several large boxes of documents into the courthouse was he arrived for the trial estimated to take two weeks.

Soon afterward, defense attorneys Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison showed up but, as Marshall, did not discuss the case because of restrictions Filmore placed on them.

The judge and the attorneys hope a jury will be seated Tuesday, or Wednesday at the latest.

He declared a mistrial in August when a jury could not be chosen from a field of 75.

