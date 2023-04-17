Sunny afternoon ahead!

SYNOPSIS - A great stretch of weather ahead of us this week! This morning a little cool with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s so you might want to grab a light jacket on the way out the door. Today and tomorrow will be filled with sunshine! Temperatures this week will warm into the lower to middle 80s for highs but dewpoints will be low so it will feel pleasant outside until the end of the week. We will watch a system that looks to come through early in the day on Saturday this could bring us some rain although it is to early to know if we will see any severe weather. After that quick moving system the nice weather looks to return for the last half of the weekend and most of the next week.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 74°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 48°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 80°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

THUR: Partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of AM rain. Low: 60° High: 80° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- * SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

