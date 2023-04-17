Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 231

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 40-year-old man is dead after being hit by two cars on U.S. 231 Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the Cottondale man was walking along U.S. 231 at the County Road 169 intersection, when he crossed over and walked into the inside southbound lane. Troopers say that’s when a car hit the man, causing him to fall. A second vehicle then hit the man.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Cottondale Police Department, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Cottondale Fire Department all responded.

