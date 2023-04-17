Gorgeous Weather Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Gorgeous weather continues this week with cool nights, warm days and plenty of sunshine. Changes will arrive for the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely on Saturday. We’ll be fine-tuning the timing of this disturbance all week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 48°.  Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 81°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 85° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 80° 60%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 70° 5%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 43° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

