Gorgeous Weather Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Gorgeous weather continues this week with cool nights, warm days and plenty of sunshine. Changes will arrive for the weekend, with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely on Saturday. We’ll be fine-tuning the timing of this disturbance all week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 48°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 81°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 85° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 80° 60%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 70° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.