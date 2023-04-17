Alabama Legislative Black Caucus calls for gun reform following Dadeville shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Dadeville prompted the Alabama Legislative Black Caucus to gather in Hueytown in Jefferson County, at a business owned by one of the victim’s grandfathers, to introduce what they call “common sense gun reform.”

This killing has got to stop,” said Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Jefferson County.

Alabama Democrats say the country’s gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than the rest of the world. They say it’s not all about gun restriction, but the focus is on gun safety.

“It’s not mental health that’s the problem. The problem is too many guns, not enough checks,” said Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Jefferson County.

State Democrats say over 100,000 people become victims of a gunshot wound each year and more than 30,000 of those victims lose their lives.

“Already there have been 162 mass shooters in this country, and it’s only April 17,” said Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

The latest shooting claimed the lives of four people in Dadeville, and wounded 32 others.

Coleman proposed a bill to create a red flag law. She said the act would authorize courts to issue protective orders if they find an individual poses an immediate danger of injuring themselves or others.

“Such orders will require those individuals to surrender all firearms in their possession to law enforcement until they get a chance to have that hearing two weeks later,” Coleman said.

She said it’s meant to give law enforcement and mental health professionals tools “to prevent gun violence and mass shootings before they happen.”

In the House, Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D-Jefferson County, said she wants to prevent people under 21 from buying assault rifles.

“Many of these young folks aren’t purchasing these weapons illegally. And it’s time for us to go after those who are distributing these guns to our youth,” said Givan.

Gov. Kay Ivey said she does not yet have a position on the bills.

“I’ll have to look at the bill. I can’t say yay or nay right now,” said Ivey. “We’re working with ALEA. We’ll take their recommendations.”

There will be a memorial for the victims Tuesday not long after representatives go into session at 1 p.m.

