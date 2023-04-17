4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Public officials have identified the four victims in the Dadeville mass shooting.

According to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox, the victims have been identified as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika.

Dowdell was a star high school athlete and had recently committed to Jacksonville State to further his athletic career.

The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, the Associated Press reported. It’s not clear how many of the 28 injured were shot.

On Monday, a Lake Martin Community Hospital spokesperson updated the public on its role in the tragedy.

“As you all know, the city had a great tragedy over the weekend,” Heidi Smith, marketing director for the hospital, said.

Smith added that 15 patients came through the emergency room following the shooting. All the patients had gunshot wounds and all of them were teenagers.

Due to inclement weather on Saturday night, Smith said some patient transfers were delayed.

“We have a helicopter pad, but we could not fly the helicopter due to inclement weather,” Smith said. “As soon as the weather kind of subsided, we were able to get most of those people transferred on out of those nine that transferred to other places.”

Of those patients that needed to be transferred, five were in critical condition and four were considered stable, Smith said. All nine patients were sent to other hospitals, including Baptist South in Montgomery, Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Smith added that Dadeville is a small community, and this tragedy has been extremely difficult.

“And I think just knowing that this could just have easily been one of your own children or your children’s friends, it’s so close to home,” Smith added.

The shootings rocked the city of 3,200 residents, which is about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama. Dadeville is also close to Lake Martin, a popular recreational area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) involved.

This is at least the second time in recent years that multiple people were shot in Dadeville, the Associated Press reported. Five people were wounded in July 2016 during a shooting at an American Legion hall, and a man was later charged with five counts of attempted murder, news outlets reported.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside

Latest News

SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, was left grounded on its launch pad due...
SpaceX calls off test launch
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul
Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason