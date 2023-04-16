Sunny Start to the Week

SYNOPSIS – Clouds clearing out this evening leaving us with clear sky conditions overnight. This will help our overnight lows reach near 50. A sunny start to our work week with partly cloudy skies returning Wednesday. Next chance of rain looking to be next weekend!

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 48°. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 86° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 20%

SUN: Scattered showers. Low: 63° High: 81° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

