Biscuits and Smokies postponed Saturday leading to Sunday doubleheader

The Montgomery Biscuits will play a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Montgomery Biscuits will play a doubleheader on Sunday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Game five of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Tennessee Smokies was postponed due to rain on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m. that will include a Lil’ Crumbs T-Shirt Giveaway.

The Biscuits will hit the road to play the Mississippi Braves next week but will return to Montgomery for a 12-game home stand, with the first six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:35 p.m. for Autism Awareness Night.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday, April 26. Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway on April 27. 2000s Night on Friday, April 28. Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway on Saturday, April 29, and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting
Alleged 'TikTok Trickster' caught in Kentucky
Spanish Fort PD: ‘TikTok Trickster’ now in custody
Investigators converse outside a Dothan home where a 71-year-old man was found dead on April...
71-year-old man found dead in Dothan
Blake Thomas Evans, 33 years old of Dothan, has now been charged with Murder for the death of...
Victim’s roommate arrested in morning murder

Latest News

On the dotted line: Ameyah Gray
On the dotted Line: Ameyah Gray
Dothan Diamond Classic: Geneva vs Dothan
Dothan Diamond Classic: Geneva vs Dothan
Long clinches area championship in thriller
G.W. Long clinches area championship in thriller over Ariton
Dothan Diamond Classic: Wicksburg vs Providence Christian
Dothan Diamond Classic: Wicksburg vs. Providence Christian