SOON: News conference set after overnight Alabama mass shooting

ALEA confirms 4 people have died and multiple others are injured
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials have called a 10 a.m. news conference to provide updates on an Alabama mass shooting.

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Dadeville, located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.

The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

REACTION

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

Meet tonight at 5pm

Posted by First Baptist Church Dadeville on Sunday, April 16, 2023

