Walton County school bus hits car, continues on route

A Walton County school bus was involved in a hit and run incident Thursday afternoon.
A Walton County school bus was involved in a hit and run incident Thursday afternoon.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County school bus was involved in a hit-and-run incident Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on County Road 393 near Penny Lane.

Troopers say the bus was turning into a private driveway when the front bumper hit the bumper of a sedan. The bus driver then drove away and continued dropping students off at their houses.

Officials say the sedan driver followed the bus trying to get the driver to stop.

After all 41 students were loaded off the bus, the bus driver stopped, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

The bus driver, a DeFuniak Springs woman, 63, was charged with hit and run and issued a citation for improper backing.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Investigators converse outside a Dothan home where a 71-year-old man was found dead on April...
71-year-old man found dead in Dothan
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Harvest Church Founding Pastor Ralph Sigler enters a Houston County courtroom on April 12, 2023.
Harvest Church, Methodist lawyers spar in lively court hearing
Water World
Water World in final leg of construction

Latest News

Dothan Diamond Classic: Kadyn & Jadyn Raiders for Life
Dothan Diamond Classic: Kadyn & Jadyn Raiders for Life
SpectraCare offers stress management resources
SpectraCare offers stress management resources
News4 premieres JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders
News4 premieres JB and Tracie: The Teen Murders
5 things to know before the Coley McCraney murder trial
5 things to know before the Coley McCraney murder trial