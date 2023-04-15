Rainy Weekend Leads to Beautiful Week

SYNOPSIS – Showers ending overnight before starting back up early Sunday. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies conditions Sunday afternoon. A beautiful work week set up for us. Low rain chances and warm afternoon highs.

TONIGHT – Showers ending. Low near 64°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers early leading to partly cloudy skies. High near 79°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, partly cloudy after. Low near 50°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 82° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

