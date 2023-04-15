Rainy Weekend Leads to Beautiful Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Showers ending overnight before starting back up early Sunday. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies conditions Sunday afternoon. A beautiful work week set up for us. Low rain chances and warm afternoon highs.

TONIGHT – Showers ending. Low near 64°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Showers early leading to partly cloudy skies. High near 79°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends early, partly cloudy after. Low near 50°. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 82° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 79° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators converse outside a Dothan home where a 71-year-old man was found dead on April...
71-year-old man found dead in Dothan
Blake Thomas Evans, 33 years old of Dothan, has now been charged with Murder for the death of...
Victim’s roommate arrested in morning murder
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Ozark police found a Mazda 929 with two bodies in the trunk on August 1, 1999.
McCraney trial: Judge sides with prosecutors on evidence, crime scene issues
Charles Wesley Pruitt has been charged with attempted murder.
Troy man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

4WARN: Weekend Chance Of Storms
Color The Weather 04-14-23
Color The Weather 04-14-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-14-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-14-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 04-14-23
A few downpours this morning