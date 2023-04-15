Montgomery police say homicide clearance rate above national average

MPD has solved 60% of its homicide cases four months in 2023
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Violent crimes have kept Montgomery police busy during the first four months of 2023.

There have been 28 homicides as of April 14, but police have solved 17 cases, setting them above the national clearance rate.

“The national average for clearance of homicides, according to the FBI, is in the lower 40 percentile,” said Alex Payne, captain of MPD’s homicide unit. “We are 20% above the national average.”

Police Chief Darryl Albert said they are still working on solving the other 11 cases.

“Eleven unsolved cases are 11 too many,” Albert said. “But nevertheless, we’ll continue to work the leads that we have and ask for new leads so we can do something to solve those remaining 11 cases.”

MPD’s chief of investigations, John Hall, said officers are working nonstop to investigate leads once the crime occurs, with teams having to work 24 hours.

Sometimes police are able to solve cases in less than 24 hours, but there are some that take longer to solve.

“It can be a case that we have now that’s open now that we may not solve until around 2024,” Payne said, “But again, our investigators are still working on these cases even though we don’t have any active leads that may have to be followed up on at this time.”

Albert added no case is too cold for police to solve if they have the right leads.

If you have information on recent or past cases, MPD encourages you to call their secret witness hotline at 334-625-4000 or call Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-7867.

