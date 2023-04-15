G.W. Long clinches area championship in thriller over Ariton

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats force game three for the area championship against the G.W. Long Rebels!

Long took control early. Cullis Kelly ripped a single in between the first and second baseman and in came Hayes Horne to plate the first run of the game.

Top of the 6th inning as Ariton looked to cut into a 2-0 deficit. Landon Tyler blooped a single into right field and in came Connor Thrash. Purple Cats now down 2-1.

The Purple Cats not done yet, Lawson Leger came up big as he got a sac-fly to center field as Landon Tyler scored to tie the game at two.

In the bottom half, Long with a runner on second as Cohen Pritchett got a base hit into left field and gets the go ahead run to score as the Rebels retook the lead.

The Rebels clinch the area for a second straight season with the 3-2 win.

“It’s a big win for these kids, it’s a big win for this community and our parents,” Long head coach Drew Miller said. “Everybody in this community works hard and pulls for our baseball program so that’s what I’m most proud of. What it’s going to do for these people, they’re proud of these kids and I am too.”

