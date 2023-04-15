On the dotted Line: Ameyah Gray

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A big congrats in order for the Carroll High School girls basketball team.

Ameyah Gray, one of the squad’s most versatile players, is headed to Bishop State on a basketball scholarship.

Ameyah signed on the dotted line today in front of friends and family.

She says the school felt like home which influenced her decision, but she’ll never forget her time as an Eagle.

