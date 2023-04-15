Dothan Diamond Classic: Wicksburg vs. Providence Christian
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is down to the nitty gritty in the Dothan Diamond Classic, with the championship game set for Saturday.
Wicksburg has a lot to prove this season as they showed out in their game against Providence Christian.
The Panthers were up 8-2 in the second inning alone, Breeley Taylor made it 9-2 after the Eagles’ catcher got caught slacking.
In the end, Panthers were just too much to handle for the Eagles though, Providence falls 12-2.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.