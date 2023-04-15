Dothan Diamond Classic: Wicksburg vs. Providence Christian

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is down to the nitty gritty in the Dothan Diamond Classic, with the championship game set for Saturday.

Wicksburg has a lot to prove this season as they showed out in their game against Providence Christian.

The Panthers were up 8-2 in the second inning alone, Breeley Taylor made it 9-2 after the Eagles’ catcher got caught slacking.

In the end, Panthers were just too much to handle for the Eagles though, Providence falls 12-2.

