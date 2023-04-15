Dothan Diamond Classic: Geneva vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva and Dothan turned out at the Dothan Diamond Classic.
Both teams has homers in their matchup at James Oates.
In the fourth inning, Panthers up one. Rayanna Ausley sends a fast one to the plate.
Good enough to hold off on Dothan taking the lead as Ausley sends the Wolves packing.
No worries for the ladies though as they get a strike out of their own as Dothan comes back.
Only one senior on this squad, the Lady Wolves put up a major fight against Geneva but are stopped short losing 9-8.
