Dothan Diamond Classic: Geneva vs Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva and Dothan turned out at the Dothan Diamond Classic.

Both teams has homers in their matchup at James Oates.

In the fourth inning, Panthers up one. Rayanna Ausley sends a fast one to the plate.

Good enough to hold off on Dothan taking the lead as Ausley sends the Wolves packing.

No worries for the ladies though as they get a strike out of their own as Dothan comes back.

Only one senior on this squad, the Lady Wolves put up a major fight against Geneva but are stopped short losing 9-8.

