Alabama lawmakers push bill to help with statewide doctor shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama lawmakers are working to bring more doctors to the state as health care leaders said there are thousands of open physician jobs across the state.

The Physician Workforce Act passed both the House and Senate committees this week. It aims to address the doctor shortage in the state.

“Almost all of the hospitals I talked to today are talking about how busy their emergency departments are,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Staffing shortages across the state are causing long wait times in hospital emergency rooms. Dr. Williamson said it’s all positions, from nurses, support staff, to doctors.

“You’re talking about thousands of positions across the state in hospitals that need to be filled,” Williamson said. “Sixty plus counties in Alabama are designated as physician health profession shortage area. There has been a psychiatrist shortage across the state, and we have a primary care shortage. It varies from county to county, but over 60 of our counties are physician health profession shortage.”

That’s nearly every county in the state. Now, lawmakers are working to pass legislation that would make it easier for doctors to practice in Alabama.

“The bill shortens the length of post graduate training that some physicians have to have in order to get licensed from three years to two years,” Williamson said. “It also creates a pathway for physicians who have graduated from medical school, did not match in their residency, to work under another physician’s supervision while they pursue another residency option.”

It would also remove the requirement for an in-person exam for doctors moving to the state for work.

“For doctors 60 plus years old, they may have been licensed in a certain circumstance where their board certification doesn’t expire, so they may not have taken another certification exam,” Williamson said. “This opens a window for physicians who want to move to Alabama.”

With more doctors in the state, that’s more access and options for you.

“I do think this will help improve access,” Williamson said. “There’s rarely a place in Alabama who could not use another physician. “We have a number of counties, I think its about 30 counties or so, that don’t have a pediatrician.”

Officials say there are shortages in nearly every field, but some of the biggest shortages are primary care doctors and psychiatrists.

